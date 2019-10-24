See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Greeley, CO
Dr. Kenneth Richards, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
Greeley, CO
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Richards, MD

Dr. Kenneth Richards, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Greeley, CO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with McKee Medical Center and North Colorado Medical Center.

Dr. Richards works at CardioVascular Institute of North Colorado in Greeley, CO with other offices in Loveland, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Richards' Office Locations

    CardioVascular Institute of North Colorado
    1800 15th St Ste 340, Greeley, CO 80631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 378-4594
    Cardiovascular Institute of North Colorado Clinic Cardiology Clinic
    1900 Boise Ave Ste 200, Loveland, CO 80538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 810-4593

  • McKee Medical Center
  • North Colorado Medical Center

Venous Insufficiency
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Venous Insufficiency
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Oct 24, 2019
    I had heart surgery 20Sept2019 at NCMC Greeley,Co. Personally I couldn't say enough good about Dr. Richards. Explained every thing in a way I understood. The way he discussed my procedure with me and a close friend I felt he was the best for my surgery. Honestly I had complete trust in him and his entire staff. Thank You
    Leslie L Hadley jr — Oct 24, 2019
    About Dr. Kenneth Richards, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    • Fitzsimons Army Med Center
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
