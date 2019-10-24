Dr. Kenneth Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Richards, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Richards, MD
Dr. Kenneth Richards, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Greeley, CO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with McKee Medical Center and North Colorado Medical Center.
Dr. Richards' Office Locations
CardioVascular Institute of North Colorado1800 15th St Ste 340, Greeley, CO 80631 Directions (970) 378-4594
Cardiovascular Institute of North Colorado Clinic Cardiology Clinic1900 Boise Ave Ste 200, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 810-4593
Hospital Affiliations
- McKee Medical Center
- North Colorado Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I had heart surgery 20Sept2019 at NCMC Greeley,Co. Personally I couldn't say enough good about Dr. Richards. Explained every thing in a way I understood. The way he discussed my procedure with me and a close friend I felt he was the best for my surgery. Honestly I had complete trust in him and his entire staff. Thank You
About Dr. Kenneth Richards, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1083689376
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimons Army Med Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
