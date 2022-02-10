Overview

Dr. Kenneth Thrasher, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Thrasher works at Eisenhower Primary Care in La Quinta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.