Dr. Kenneth Villa, MD

Neurology
2.9 (14)
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Villa, MD

Dr. Kenneth Villa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. 

Dr. Villa works at Sharp Rees Stealy Medical Group in Chula Vista, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Villa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc
    525 Third Ave, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 585-4000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Home Sleep Study
TCD Bubble Test
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Home Sleep Study
TCD Bubble Test

Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sharp Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 25, 2016
    Dr. Villa is both personable and professional. He is truly a patient advocate and treats myself, not my condition. Highly recommend.
    K.M in Anaheim, CA — Oct 25, 2016
    About Dr. Kenneth Villa, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1538270046
    Education & Certifications

    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Villa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Villa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Villa works at Sharp Rees Stealy Medical Group in Chula Vista, CA. View the full address on Dr. Villa’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Villa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

