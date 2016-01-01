See All Pediatric Surgeons in Augusta, GA
Dr. Kenneth Walters, MD

Pediatric Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Walters, MD

Dr. Kenneth Walters, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. 

Dr. Walters works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Walters' Office Locations

    Tufts Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Appendicitis
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Appendicitis

Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Appendicitis
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Brain Injury
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Empyema
Esophageal Fistula
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Intestinal Atresia
Meckel's Diverticulum
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Neuroblastoma
Pectus Excavatum
Pelvic Abscess
Port Placements or Replacements
Pyloric Stenosis
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ventral Hernia
Wilms' Tumor
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kenneth Walters, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1619005469
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Walters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walters works at TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Walters’s profile.

    Dr. Walters has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

