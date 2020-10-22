Dr. Kenneth West, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth West, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth West, MD
Dr. Kenneth West, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. West's Office Locations
The Specialists for Women of Texarkana Pllc1002 Texas Blvd Ste 200, Texarkana, TX 75501 Directions (903) 255-4000
Wadley Regional Medical Center1000 Pine St, Texarkana, TX 75501 Directions (903) 798-7317
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr West is absolutely amazing! I will give him full credit he saved my baby and my life! 100%. He cares so much about his PTs.
About Dr. Kenneth West, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1508864125
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. West has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. West accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.