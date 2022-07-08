Dr. White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth White, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth White, MD
Dr. Kenneth White, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. White's Office Locations
Wilmington Plastic Surgery PA2305 Canterwood Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (833) 922-8800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. White is so nice and professional! He takes his time with you and won’t do anything that doesn’t look normal. He also prays with you at every visit!
About Dr. Kenneth White, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- NEW HANOVER REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
