Dr. Kenneth White, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (36)
Map Pin Small Wilmington, NC
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth White, MD

Dr. Kenneth White, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. White works at Wilmington Plastic Surgery PA in Wilmington, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. White's Office Locations

    Wilmington Plastic Surgery PA
    2305 Canterwood Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 08, 2022
    Dr. White is so nice and professional! He takes his time with you and won’t do anything that doesn’t look normal. He also prays with you at every visit!
    About Dr. Kenneth White, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1609877836
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Internship
    • NEW HANOVER REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. White has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. White works at Wilmington Plastic Surgery PA in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. White’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

