Dr. Kenneth Woods, DO

Infectious Disease Medicine
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Woods, DO

Dr. Kenneth Woods, DO is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Woods' Office Locations

  1. 1
    4100 Johnson Rd Ste 205, Steubenville, OH 43952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acidosis
Pneumonia
Fever
Acidosis
Pneumonia
Fever

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acidosis
Pneumonia
Fever
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Bronchiectasis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cryptococcosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Genital Warts
Headache
Heart Disease
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Sinusitis
Swine Flu
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Yeast Infections

Ratings & Reviews

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Sep 28, 2019
Very intelligent and informative. Explained everything with great detail
— Sep 28, 2019
About Dr. Kenneth Woods, DO

  • Infectious Disease Medicine
Specialties
  • 15 years of experience
Years of Experience
  • English
Languages Spoken
  • Male
Gender
  • 1457514937
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

  • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education
  • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
Hospital Affiliations

  • Trinity Medical Center East

