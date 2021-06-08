Dr. Kent Holtzmuller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holtzmuller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Holtzmuller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kent Holtzmuller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Tryon Medical Partners6060 Piedmont Row Dr S Fl 10, Charlotte, NC 28287 Directions (704) 489-3410
-
2
Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 355-3292
- 3 16817 Marvin Rd Fl 2, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 495-6036
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Had a colonoscopy and endoscopy done by this fine Dr today. Done at Pineville hospital and everyone was so nice. Dr Holtzmuller was so thorough and the written reports and pictures were so informative. Highly recommend him
About Dr. Kent Holtzmuller, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1861413254
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holtzmuller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holtzmuller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holtzmuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holtzmuller has seen patients for Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holtzmuller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Holtzmuller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holtzmuller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holtzmuller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holtzmuller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.