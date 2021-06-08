Overview

Dr. Kent Holtzmuller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Holtzmuller works at Tryon Medical Partners in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.