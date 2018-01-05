Dr. Kent Kyger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kyger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Kyger, MD
Overview of Dr. Kent Kyger, MD
Dr. Kent Kyger, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kyger works at
Dr. Kyger's Office Locations
-
1
Middle Tennessee Psychiatric2011 Ashwood Ave, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 383-4694Monday11:00am - 6:00pmTuesday11:00am - 6:00pmWednesday11:00am - 6:00pmThursday11:00am - 6:00pmFriday11:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kyger?
He is a caring provider who looks out for his patients. Scheduling takes awhile as he does it all himself on paper.
About Dr. Kent Kyger, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 65 years of experience
- English
- 1932217429
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kyger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kyger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kyger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kyger works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kyger. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kyger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kyger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kyger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.