Overview of Dr. Kenten Woolhiser, MD

Dr. Kenten Woolhiser, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Springfield, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Woolhiser works at Sacred Heart Physicians in Springfield, OR with other offices in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.