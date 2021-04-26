See All Ophthalmologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Kenyon Kendall, DO

Ophthalmology
4.7 (24)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenyon Kendall, DO

Dr. Kenyon Kendall, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.

Dr. Kendall works at Grand Rapids Ophthalmology in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Grandville, MI and Ionia, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kendall's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Grand Rapids Ophthalmology
    750 E Beltline Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2600
  2. 2
    Grandville
    4475 Wilson Ave Sw, Grandville, MI 49418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2600
  3. 3
    Ionia
    537 W Main St, Ionia, MI 48846 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2600
  4. 4
    Walker
    3300 WALKER VW NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-2600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's
  • Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • University of Michigan Health - West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Floaters
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Floaters
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye

Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Always Care Benefits
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Grand Valley Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • Heritage Provider Network
    • Humana
    • IBA
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
    • Physicians' Care Network
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Prime Health Services
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • SelectCare
    • Spectera
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 26, 2021
    I've been a patient of Dr. Kendall for the better part of 20 years. During that time he has been unfailingly helpful, knowledgeable, and professional and has never been a disappointment. I am truly grateful for his service.
    kenneth horjus — Apr 26, 2021
    About Dr. Kenyon Kendall, DO

    • Ophthalmology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679578033
    Education & Certifications

    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenyon Kendall, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kendall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kendall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kendall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kendall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kendall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kendall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kendall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

