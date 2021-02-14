See All General Dentists in Plantation, FL
4.9 (601)
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Keri Shenker, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine.

Dr. Shenker works at Keri Shenker DMD PA in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Keri Shenker DMD PA
    201 N University Dr Ste 108, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 289-0016

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Amalgam Dental Fillings
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Broken Tooth
Cavity

Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Teething
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • United Healthcare Dental
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 601 ratings
    Patient Ratings (601)
    5 Star
    (569)
    4 Star
    (17)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 14, 2021
    Dr. Shenker is warm, understanding, patient, professional and very knowledgeable. She runs an honest practice and ALL of her staff (special recognition to Stephanie and Julia; they are FANTASTIC) are exceptionally great. I always feel welcome here and know that I am in the best hands for my dental needs. I was so comfortable at this practice that me and my partner now come here for all our dental needs. I highly recommend Dr. Shenker’s practice!
    Sasha — Feb 14, 2021
    About Dr. Keri Shenker, DMD

    • Dentistry
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346242468
    Education & Certifications

    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Dental Medicine Aegd
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Dental Medicine Aegd
    Medical Education
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keri Shenker, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shenker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shenker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shenker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shenker works at Keri Shenker DMD PA in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shenker’s profile.

    601 patients have reviewed Dr. Shenker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shenker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shenker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shenker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

