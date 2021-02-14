Dr. Keri Shenker, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shenker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keri Shenker, DMD
Overview
Dr. Keri Shenker, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Shenker works at
Locations
-
1
Keri Shenker DMD PA201 N University Dr Ste 108, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 289-0016
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shenker is warm, understanding, patient, professional and very knowledgeable. She runs an honest practice and ALL of her staff (special recognition to Stephanie and Julia; they are FANTASTIC) are exceptionally great. I always feel welcome here and know that I am in the best hands for my dental needs. I was so comfortable at this practice that me and my partner now come here for all our dental needs. I highly recommend Dr. Shenker’s practice!
About Dr. Keri Shenker, DMD
- Dentistry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1346242468
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shenker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shenker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
601 patients have reviewed Dr. Shenker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shenker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shenker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shenker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.