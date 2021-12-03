Dr. Vassell-Klaus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerline Vassell-Klaus, MD
Overview of Dr. Kerline Vassell-Klaus, MD
Dr. Kerline Vassell-Klaus, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wallingford, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut.
Dr. Vassell-Klaus works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vassell-Klaus' Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine1062 Barnes Rd Ste 102, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 294-6328
-
2
New England Naturopathic Center LLC288 Highland Ave, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (203) 271-3610
-
3
Prohealth Laboratory950 Yale Ave, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 265-9600
-
4
Vincent Pepe MD PC816 Broad St, Meriden, CT 06450 Directions (203) 238-1256
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vassell-Klaus?
Been going to Dr. Vassell since my son was born. He’s now 13. She’s very thorough and answers any questions. My son really likes her because she has a way about her that makes him comfortable, she shows she truly cares.
About Dr. Kerline Vassell-Klaus, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1427134766
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vassell-Klaus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vassell-Klaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vassell-Klaus works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vassell-Klaus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vassell-Klaus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vassell-Klaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vassell-Klaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.