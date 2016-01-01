See All Pediatricians in Wichita, KS
Pediatrics
Dr. Kerri Weeks, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.

Dr. Weeks works at Wesley Medical in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weeks' Office Locations

    Wesley Medical
    550 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 745-8799
    KU Wichita Pediatrics - Carriage
    620 N Carriage Pkwy, Wichita, KS 67208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 669-9150
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wesley Medical Center
  • Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sports Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Kerri Weeks, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1467403923
    Education & Certifications

    • Children's Mercy in KC
    • Children's Mercy in KC
    • Inova Fairfax Hospital
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    • Child Abuse Pediatrics and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kerri Weeks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weeks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weeks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weeks has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weeks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weeks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weeks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

