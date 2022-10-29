Overview

Dr. Kerry Eley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They completed their residency with St Francis Family Med Residency Program



Dr. Eley works at Primary Health Group - Appomattox in Colonial Heights, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.