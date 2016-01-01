Overview of Dr. Ketan Patel, MD

Dr. Ketan Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas At Fayetteville and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.



Dr. Patel works at Dedicated Senior Medical Center in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.