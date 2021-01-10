Dr. Ketan Rana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ketan Rana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ketan Rana, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Gi Medicine Associates PC28963 Little Mack Ave Ste 101, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (810) 447-5110
Gastrointestinal Specialists PC264 W Maple Rd Ste 200, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 273-9930
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Messa
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
All questions answered and all steps and options and protocols easy to follow. Scheduling options very reasonable. Very helpful and understood health care needs and wishes. Thankful to become his patient. Skillful and clear overall instructions were given. I am glad I was timely referred to his office.
About Dr. Ketan Rana, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1467442616
Education & Certifications
- Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
