Dr. Ketankumar Bodarya, MD

Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Winston Salem, NC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ketankumar Bodarya, MD

Dr. Ketankumar Bodarya, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Dr. Bodarya works at Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine Outpatient Winston Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center.

Dr. Bodarya's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine
    175 Kimel Park Dr Ste 100, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 826-0590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Ketankumar Bodarya, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1831496165
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ketankumar Bodarya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodarya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bodarya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bodarya works at Novant Health Psychiatric Medicine Outpatient Winston Salem in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Bodarya’s profile.

    Dr. Bodarya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodarya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodarya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodarya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

