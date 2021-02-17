See All Ophthalmologists in King of Prussia, PA
Dr. Ketki Soin, MD

Ophthalmology
Overview of Dr. Ketki Soin, MD

Dr. Ketki Soin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in King of Prussia, PA. 

Dr. Soin works at Kremer Eye Center in King of Prussia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ and Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Soin's Office Locations

    Kremer Eye Center - King of Prussia
    1018 W 9th Ave Ste 100, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 694-3937
    Kremer Eye Center - Cherry Hill
    1800 Chapel Ave W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 298-1007
    Kremer Eye Center - Philadelphia
    1800 John F Kennedy Blvd Ste 902, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 298-1007

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pterygium
Blepharitis
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 17, 2021
    She saved my eyes. I can't thank her enough. Smart, kind and I would recommend her to everyone!
    Geanina — Feb 17, 2021
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Soin to family and friends

    Dr. Soin's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Soin

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Dr. Ketki Soin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1487916185
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ketki Soin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soin has seen patients for Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Soin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

