Overview of Dr. Keun-Young Kim, MD

Dr. Keun-Young Kim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Kim works at Alexander Taghva, MD, NEUROSURGERY in Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Scoliosis and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.