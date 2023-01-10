Overview of Dr. Kevin Blanton, MD

Dr. Kevin Blanton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sikeston, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Blanton works at Ferguson Medical Group in Sikeston, MO with other offices in Dexter, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.