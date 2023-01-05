Dr. Kevin Chan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Chan, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kevin Chan, DO is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Pineapple Health12010 S Warner Elliot Loop Ste 1, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Directions (480) 961-2366Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
dr Chan is a very amazing doctor. I really like that he will sit with you and educate you on why your having the problems you are having. He really taught me some things i did not even know were causing issues with some of my health and it was very helpful! I would recommend doctor Chan to anyone. jHe has a huge and caring heart for his patients. That is what matters is when you have a dr willing to take the time to sit down with you and go over things with you in detail and educate you on what is going on and simple ways to solve them. He a A+ doctor in my book! I plan to stick with him for many years to come he is wonderful!
- Integrative Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1528014248
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Family Practice/OMT
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan speaks Chinese.
276 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
