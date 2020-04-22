Dr. Kevin Charpentier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charpentier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Charpentier, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Charpentier, MD
Dr. Kevin Charpentier, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brockton, MA. They completed their fellowship with University Washington
Dr. Charpentier works at
Dr. Charpentier's Office Locations
Signature Medical Group - Brockton - 110 Liberty St. Surgery110 Liberty St, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 894-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Kevin Charpentier was life saving !! Diagnosed with pancreatic cancer was life changing to my wife and I . I had just recently turned 62 and was diagnosed . I met Dr Charpentier at Miriam hospital where he drew on paper what the procedure would be never looking down to see what he was drawing . Dr Charpentier is the most professional trusted surgeon I have ever met. I could go on and on but I'm cancer free 2 years and I will be forever in his debt.
About Dr. Kevin Charpentier, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Washington
- Hospital Of St Raphael
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charpentier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charpentier accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charpentier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Charpentier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charpentier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charpentier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charpentier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.