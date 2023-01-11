Dr. Kevin Christensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Christensen, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Christensen, MD
Dr. Kevin Christensen, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Provo, UT. They graduated from University of Texas Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Christensen's Office Locations
Revere Health - Provo - Orthopedics1055 N 500 W Ste 121, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 254-6939
Revere Health Salem Multi-Specialty Health Center555 W SR # 164, Salem, UT 84653 Directions (435) 254-6941
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Christensen explained the surgery to me. And what was going to happen did a wonderful job preparing my arm making it so it works great again. I would Recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Kevin Christensen, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Andrews Institute For Orthopaedics &amp; Sports Medicine
- University of Texas Health Sciences
- University of Texas Health Sciences
- University of Texas Health Sciences
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
