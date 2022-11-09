Dr. Kevin Croft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Croft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Croft, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Croft, MD
Dr. Kevin Croft, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Durant, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton U|Creighton University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Croft works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Croft's Office Locations
-
1
Kevin W. Croft M.d.5389 N 1st Ave, Durant, OK 74701 Directions (580) 924-5211
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Croft?
Best
About Dr. Kevin Croft, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245245059
Education & Certifications
- Tex Texas A&M-Scott & White Meml Hosp
- Tex Texas A&M Scott and White Meml Hospital
- Creighton U|Creighton University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Croft has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Croft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Croft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Croft works at
Dr. Croft has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Croft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Croft speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Croft. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Croft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Croft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Croft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.