Dr. Kevin Croft, MD

Ophthalmology
3.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Croft, MD

Dr. Kevin Croft, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Durant, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton U|Creighton University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Croft works at Kevin W. Croft M.d. in Durant, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Croft's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kevin W. Croft M.d.
    5389 N 1st Ave, Durant, OK 74701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 924-5211

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Kevin Croft, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245245059
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tex Texas A&M-Scott &amp; White Meml Hosp
    Residency
    • Tex Texas A&M Scott and White Meml Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Creighton U|Creighton University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kevin Croft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Croft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Croft has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Croft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Croft has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Croft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Croft. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Croft.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Croft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Croft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.