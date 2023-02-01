See All Pediatricians in Neenah, WI
Dr. Kevin Gentile, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Kevin Gentile, MD

Dr. Kevin Gentile, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Neenah, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.

Dr. Gentile works at Ascension Medical Group - Deerwood Avenue in Neenah, WI with other offices in Appleton, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gentile's Office Locations

    Ascension Medical Group - Deerwood Avenue
    740 DEERWOOD AVE, Neenah, WI 54956 (920) 751-9600
    Ascension Northeast Wisconsin St. Elizabeth Hospital
    1506 S Oneida St, Appleton, WI 54915 (920) 730-4950

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Immunization Administration
Pediatric Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Fever
Food Poisoning
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rash
Ringworm
Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Yeast Infections
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 01, 2023
    Doctor to 3 of my children. Always kind. Always thorough
    — Feb 01, 2023
    About Dr. Kevin Gentile, MD

    Pediatrics
    English
    1134185861
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
    Pediatrics
    Dr. Gentile has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gentile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentile.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gentile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gentile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

