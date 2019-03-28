Overview of Dr. Kevin Germino, MD

Dr. Kevin Germino, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Germino works at Duly Health and Care in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.