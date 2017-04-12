Dr. Kevin Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Hirsch, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Hirsch, MD
Dr. Kevin Hirsch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL.
Dr. Hirsch works at
Dr. Hirsch's Office Locations
-
1
Anuyou Institute625 6th Ave S Ste 125, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 896-4900
-
2
West Florida Trauma Network, LLC2010 59th St W Ste 2200, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 794-5621
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I feel very fortunate to have had Dr. Hirsch perform surgery on me. From first visit to post op check up, as good as it gets. Technically competent, down to earth, informal, approachable. Five stars and more!
About Dr. Kevin Hirsch, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1740202977
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirsch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirsch works at
Dr. Hirsch has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.