Overview of Dr. Kevin Houseman, DPM

Dr. Kevin Houseman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Goshen, IN. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital and Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital.



Dr. Houseman works at Goshen Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Goshen, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.