Dr. Kevin Kelleher, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Kelleher works at LewisGale Physicians Cardiology - Salem in Roanoke, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.