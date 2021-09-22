Dr. Kevin Meitz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Meitz, DO
Dr. Kevin Meitz, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.
The Vancouver Clinic2525 NE 139th St # 130, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 882-2778
Vancouver Clinic700 NE 87th Ave Ste 310, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 882-2778
- Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center
- Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center
Highly recommend Dr. Meitz!!!
About Dr. Kevin Meitz, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1801916143
- Hershey Medical Center/Penn State University|Penn St U-Hershey Med Ctr
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hosp
- KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Gastroenterology
