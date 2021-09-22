Overview

Dr. Kevin Meitz, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Meitz works at The Vancouver Clinic in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Pancreatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.