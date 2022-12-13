Dr. Kevin O Donnell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O Donnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin O Donnell, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin O Donnell, DO
Dr. Kevin O Donnell, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center and Verde Valley Medical Center.
Dr. O Donnell's Office Locations
Breakthrough Regenerative Orthopedics Centennial5161 E Arapahoe Rd Ste 250, Centennial, CO 80122 Directions (720) 463-0567
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagstaff Medical Center
- Verde Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
all good, highly recommend
About Dr. Kevin O Donnell, DO
- Regenerative Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Toledo Hospital Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship
- Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown, PA
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med|Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O Donnell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O Donnell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O Donnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. O Donnell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O Donnell.
