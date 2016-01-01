Dr. Ouma accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kevin Ouma, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Ouma, MD
Dr. Kevin Ouma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ouma's Office Locations
- 1 302 Fresno St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93706 Directions (559) 457-6860
- 2 51 N Dunlap St Ste 350, Memphis, TN 38105 Directions (901) 287-7337
-
3
Clinica Sierra Vista1350 S Orange Ave, Fresno, CA 93702 Directions (559) 457-5400
-
4
Clinica Sierra Vista2740 S Elm Ave, Fresno, CA 93706 Directions (559) 457-5200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ouma?
About Dr. Kevin Ouma, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1023472743
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ouma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ouma has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ouma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ouma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ouma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.