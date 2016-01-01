See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fresno, CA
Dr. Kevin Ouma, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kevin Ouma, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Kevin Ouma, MD

Dr. Kevin Ouma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Ramandeep Aulakh, PA-C
Ramandeep Aulakh, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Baljeet Sidhu, MD
Dr. Baljeet Sidhu, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Kantam Gade, MD
Dr. Kantam Gade, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Ouma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    302 Fresno St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 457-6860
  2. 2
    51 N Dunlap St Ste 350, Memphis, TN 38105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 287-7337
  3. 3
    Clinica Sierra Vista
    1350 S Orange Ave, Fresno, CA 93702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 457-5400
  4. 4
    Clinica Sierra Vista
    2740 S Elm Ave, Fresno, CA 93706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 457-5200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Osteopenia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Osteopenia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ouma?

    Photo: Dr. Kevin Ouma, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kevin Ouma, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ouma to family and friends

    Dr. Ouma's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ouma

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kevin Ouma, MD.

    About Dr. Kevin Ouma, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023472743
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ouma accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ouma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ouma has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ouma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ouma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ouma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kevin Ouma, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.