Overview of Dr. Kevin Pham, DPM

Dr. Kevin Pham, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Pham works at ChapCare Lime in Pasadena, CA with other offices in Monrovia, CA and Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.