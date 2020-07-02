Dr. Kevin Pham, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Pham, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kevin Pham, DPM
Dr. Kevin Pham, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham's Office Locations
-
1
ChapCare1855 N Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103 Directions (626) 398-6300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Chapcare Lime513 E Lime Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016 Directions (626) 398-6300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
OC Podiatry18800 Main St Ste 107, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (949) 651-1202
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Greater Newport Physicians
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pham?
Dr Kevin Pham is the best, friendly guy, knowledgeable and kind doc.
About Dr. Kevin Pham, DPM
- Podiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1154718021
Education & Certifications
- U C S F Medical Center
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- none
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
- Uc Riverside
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pham speaks Vietnamese.
Dr. Pham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.