Dr. Kevin Sagers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sagers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Sagers, DO
Overview of Dr. Kevin Sagers, DO
Dr. Kevin Sagers, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus and Lone Peak Hospital.
Dr. Sagers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sagers' Office Locations
-
1
Center of Orthopedic & Rehabilitation Excellence3584 W 9000 S Ste 405, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 568-3480Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Mountain Point Multi-Specialty Clinic3000 N Triumph Blvd Ste 110, Lehi, UT 84043 Directions (385) 345-3555
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sagers?
About Dr. Kevin Sagers, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1194102657
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sagers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sagers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sagers works at
Dr. Sagers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sagers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sagers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sagers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.