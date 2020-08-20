See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Florence, SC
Dr. Kevin Sattele, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kevin Sattele, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (11)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Sattele, MD

Dr. Kevin Sattele, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN.

Dr. Sattele works at Dr. Sattele's Rapid Weight Loss Esthetics Centers in Florence, SC with other offices in North Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Samuel Dozier, MD
Dr. Samuel Dozier, MD
5.0 (10)
View Profile

Dr. Sattele's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allied Healthcare LLC
    707 S Parker Dr, Florence, SC 29501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 662-1515
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Dr. Sattele's Rapid - Weight Loss & Esthetics Centers
    1006 6th Ave S Unit 1, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 361-1515

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Sattele?

Aug 20, 2020
I have seen Dr Sattele mostly for weight loss. His programs work! I bought the HCG plan and lost 25 pounds in 2 1/2 months, easy to follow and they have some supplemental food in the office that is delicious. The staff are always helpful and professional. Dr. Sattele is very informative and thorough and answered all my questions patiently. I highly recommend his programs if you are looking for a quick way to lose weight that works!
R. Marshall — Aug 20, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Kevin Sattele, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kevin Sattele, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sattele to family and friends

Dr. Sattele's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Sattele

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kevin Sattele, MD.

About Dr. Kevin Sattele, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1174565766
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kevin Sattele, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sattele is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sattele has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sattele has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sattele. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sattele.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sattele, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sattele appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Kevin Sattele, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.