Dr. Kevin Sattele, MD
Dr. Kevin Sattele, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN.
Allied Healthcare LLC707 S Parker Dr, Florence, SC 29501 Directions (843) 662-1515Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Dr. Sattele's Rapid - Weight Loss & Esthetics Centers1006 6th Ave S Unit 1, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582 Directions (843) 361-1515
I have seen Dr Sattele mostly for weight loss. His programs work! I bought the HCG plan and lost 25 pounds in 2 1/2 months, easy to follow and they have some supplemental food in the office that is delicious. The staff are always helpful and professional. Dr. Sattele is very informative and thorough and answered all my questions patiently. I highly recommend his programs if you are looking for a quick way to lose weight that works!
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
