Dr. Kevin Schewe, MD
Dr. Kevin Schewe, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Red Rocks Radiation & Oncology LLC400 Indiana St Ste 220, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (720) 420-3300
Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center800 W 9th St, Jasper, IN 47546 Directions (812) 996-0626
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
It has been close to five years that I have had the privilege of working with Dr. Schewe to assist me with my cancer issues. If not for Dr. Schewe and his wonderful staff, I'm not sure that I would be here writing this!!..This is one incredible dedicated Radiation Oncologist. Not only has he taken great care of my health but he takes the time to insure that you're comfortable with all of the medical procedures required to defeat this disease. His warm demeanor and professionalism are clearly the best. If you want the best in Radiation Oncology then look no further than the best..Dr.Kevin Schewe!!
- 40 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
