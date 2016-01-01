Dr. Slavin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kevin Slavin, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Slavin, MD
Dr. Kevin Slavin, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Slavin's Office Locations
Department of Pediatrics WFAN Bldg PC 36030 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 416-6795MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kevin Slavin, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1205803624
Education & Certifications
- University Of California-San Francisco
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slavin accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slavin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slavin works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Slavin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slavin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slavin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slavin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.