See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Kevin Slavin, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kevin Slavin, MD

Dr. Kevin Slavin, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Slavin works at Pediatric Infectious Diseases in Hackensack, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Slavin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Pediatrics WFAN Bldg PC 360
    30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 416-6795
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Pharyngitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Diarrhea
Acute Pharyngitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Diarrhea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kevin Slavin, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205803624
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California-San Francisco
    Residency
    • University Of California-San Francisco
    Internship
    • University Of California-San Francisco
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Slavin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slavin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slavin works at Pediatric Infectious Diseases in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Slavin’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Slavin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slavin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slavin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slavin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

