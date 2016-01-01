Dr. Kevin Stahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Stahl, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Stahl, MD
Dr. Kevin Stahl, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stahl's Office Locations
- 1 8035 N 85th Way Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 510-8334
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kevin Stahl, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
