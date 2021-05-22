Dr. Kevin Taubman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taubman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Taubman, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Taubman, MD
Dr. Kevin Taubman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.
Dr. Taubman's Office Locations
Surgery Procedure Center4502 E 41st St, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 634-7575
Ascension Medical Group St. John General Surgery Tulsa1725 E 19th St Ste 800, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 301-2505
Ouhsctulsa1919 S Wheeling Ave Ste 600, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 634-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Pyramid Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taubman?
Dr.Taubman is a Wonderful Doctor. In 2010 He performed a Renal Artery Stent Placement for me. I can't say enough ,of His Expertise,and His Kind Heart. That was 11 yrs. Ago, My stent has never had any issues. Thank The Lord,and for Dr. Taubman.
About Dr. Kevin Taubman, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1811101132
Education & Certifications
- Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Kern Medical Center
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF TULSA
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taubman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taubman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taubman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taubman has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taubman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taubman speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Taubman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taubman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taubman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taubman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.