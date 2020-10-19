Dr. Kevin Tsai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kevin Tsai, MD
Overview of Dr. Kevin Tsai, MD
Dr. Kevin Tsai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Tsai works at
Dr. Tsai's Office Locations
-
1
Frank S. Baker Center316 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 312, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 403-0040
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tsai?
Dr. Tsai is everything you want in a healthcare professional. He practices active listening while offering reassurance and just seems like a good person. Thank you, Dr. Tsai.
About Dr. Kevin Tsai, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1487911236
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Jefferson Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsai works at
Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.