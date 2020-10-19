Overview of Dr. Kevin Tsai, MD

Dr. Kevin Tsai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Tsai works at MultiCare Urology Northwest in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.