Overview

Dr. Kevin Wingert, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center.



Dr. Wingert works at MDVIP - Clovis, California in Clovis, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.