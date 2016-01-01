See All Family Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Keyvan Amiri-Khorheh, MD

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Keyvan Amiri-Khorheh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Amiri-Khorheh works at Manuel Acevedo Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Manuel Acevedo Medical Group
    1830 W Olympic Blvd Ste 124, Los Angeles, CA 90006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 383-1183

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Ringworm
Itchy Skin
Dermatitis
Ringworm

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Keyvan Amiri-Khorheh, MD

    • Family Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amiri-Khorheh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amiri-Khorheh works at Manuel Acevedo Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Amiri-Khorheh’s profile.

    Dr. Amiri-Khorheh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amiri-Khorheh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amiri-Khorheh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amiri-Khorheh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.