Dr. Amiri-Khorheh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keyvan Amiri-Khorheh, MD
Dr. Keyvan Amiri-Khorheh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Manuel Acevedo Medical Group1830 W Olympic Blvd Ste 124, Los Angeles, CA 90006 Directions (213) 383-1183
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
About Dr. Keyvan Amiri-Khorheh, MD
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1982888152
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
