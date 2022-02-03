Dr. Kha Ngo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kha Ngo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kha Ngo, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Ngo works at
Locations
-
1
Kha H. Ngo D.o. P.l.l.c.26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 350, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 662-4110
-
2
Laurence E Stawick MD PC22250 Providence Dr Ste 703, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 569-1770
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ngo?
Dr Ngo is the perfect mix of intelligence and kindness. He takes his time and actually aims to fix the root cause instead of just prescribing drugs or tests. So happy to have met him with my problems, easily recommend him to anyone having G.I issues.
About Dr. Kha Ngo, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1336330224
Education & Certifications
- Saint John Providence Hospital
- St John's Hosp Of Macomb Co
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ngo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ngo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ngo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ngo works at
Dr. Ngo has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ngo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ngo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ngo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ngo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ngo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.