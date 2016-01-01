Overview

Dr. Khaja J Ahmed, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Sylhet Mag Osmani Medical College.



Dr. Ahmed works at Oak Street Health South Dekalb in Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.