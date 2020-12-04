Overview of Dr. Khaled Yehia, MD

Dr. Khaled Yehia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Greenwich, RI.



Dr. Yehia works at Encompass Care Company Inc in East Greenwich, RI with other offices in Malden, MA and Lincoln, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Intestinal Obstruction and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.