Dr. Khaled Yehia, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (9)
Map Pin Small East Greenwich, RI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Khaled Yehia, MD

Dr. Khaled Yehia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. 

Dr. Yehia works at Encompass Care Company Inc in East Greenwich, RI with other offices in Malden, MA and Lincoln, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Intestinal Obstruction and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Yehia's Office Locations

    Encompass Care Company Inc
    1407 S County Trl Ste 431, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 234-1912
    Khaled A. Yehia MD
    178 Savin St Ste 500, Malden, MA 02148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 338-7248
    6 Blackstone Valley Pl Ste 301, Lincoln, RI 02865 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 305-3028

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carney Hospital
  • MelroseWakefield Hospital
  • Winchester Hospital

Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Appendicitis
Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Appendicitis

Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Dec 04, 2020
    My gallbladder started acting up. I went to the ER in Winchester. He advised to take out the gallbladder because it was not the first time I’ve had an attack. He was very friendly, nice, and took his time to make sure I understand. He made me feel very comfortable. When I had the surgery he came to my room later that day to make sure I was healing nicely. I would highly recommend him.
    Michelle Ferreira — Dec 04, 2020
    About Dr. Khaled Yehia, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1326016890
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khaled Yehia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yehia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yehia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yehia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yehia has seen patients for Ileus, Intestinal Obstruction and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yehia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yehia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yehia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yehia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yehia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

