Overview of Dr. Khanghy Nguyen, DO

Dr. Khanghy Nguyen, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI.



Dr. Nguyen works at Sparrow Medical Group General Surgery in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.