Overview

Dr. Khushi Dhaliwal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sun City Center, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Dr M.G.R. Medical University / Madras Medical College|Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Dhaliwal works at Tampa Bay Family Physicians in Sun City Center, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.