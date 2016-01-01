Overview

Dr. Kijin Woo, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Vincennes, IN.



Dr. Woo works at Aspen Dental in Vincennes, IN with other offices in Evansville, IN and Jasper, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.