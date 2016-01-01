Dr. Kijin Woo, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kijin Woo, DDS
Dr. Kijin Woo, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Vincennes, IN.
Aspen Dental630 Kimmell Rd, Vincennes, IN 47591 Directions (844) 225-3774
Aspen Dental508 N Green River Rd, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (844) 229-6539
Aspen Dental4041 Mannheim Rd, Jasper, IN 47546 Directions (855) 386-9135
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Dentistry
- English
- 1396901005
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woo accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
813 patients have reviewed Dr. Woo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.