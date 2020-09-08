Overview of Dr. Kim Chillag, MD

Dr. Kim Chillag, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Chillag works at Prisma Health Orthopedics in Columbia, SC with other offices in Lexington, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.